Susan Whymark Funeral Service
Chestnut House, 12 Progress Way
Eye, Suffolk IP23 7HU
01379 871168
Wendy Constance DYDE

Wendy Constance DYDE Notice
Passed away peacefully on 24th February 2019, aged 81 years. Beloved wife of the late Lewis, loving mum to Alasdair. She will be sadly missed by all her family and friends. Funeral Service to be held at the St Edmund's Chapel, West Suffolk Crematorium on Monday 25th March 2019 at 12.00noon. No flowers please, but if wished, donations to benefit Dementia UK made payable to Susan Whymark Funeral Service Ltd, may be sent c/o Chestnut House, 12 Progress Way, Eye, IP23 7HU.
Published in Diss Express on Mar. 15, 2019
