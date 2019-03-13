|
DODGE CITY - Alice Lee (VanWinkle) Latas, 87, died Monday, March 11, 2019 at Hill Top House in Bucklin.
She was born December 26, 1931 on the farm near Radium, Kansas, the daughter of Albert and Myrtle Ruth (McGinty) VanWinkle. She graduated from Radium High in 1949 and Venus Academy in Wichita in 1950. She was student Registrar at Dodge City Community College for 20 years, retiring in 2000.
She was a member of the Cathedral of Our Lady of Guadalupe and Altar Society both in Dodge City.
On October 20, 1951 she married Raymond Latas at Seward. He preceded her in death in 1971.
Survivors include: 3 daughters, Shana Hawkins, Topeka, Shelia McMullen and husband Mike, Golden, Colorado and Lana Crane and husband Bill, Dodge City; 3 sons, Brent Latas and wife Angela, El Dorado, Arkansas, Brian Latas and wife Georgia, Grapevine, Texas and Blaine Latas and, Westminister, Colorado; 10 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren; and a brother, Jim VanWinkle, Winfiled, Kansas.
She was also preceded in death by her parents, a brother, Dr. Thomas Doris VanWinkle of Wichita and 2 sisters, Margaret "Polly" Taylor of Stafford and Arlene Deighton of Greensburg.
Vigil service will be at 7:00 pm Thursday, March 14, 2019 at Ziegler Funeral Chapel, Dodge City. Funeral Mass will be at 10:00 am Friday at the Cathedral of Our Lady of Guadalupe with Fr. Wesley Schawe presiding. Burial will follow in Maple Grove Cemetery, Dodge City. Visitation will be Thursday from noon to 7:00 pm at Ziegler Funeral Chapel.
The family suggests memorials to Hospice of the Prairie or Hill Top House both in care of Ziegler Funeral Chapel, 1901 N. 14th Ave., Dodge City, Kansas 67801. Condolences may be sent to www.zieglerfuneralchapel.com
Published in Dodge City Daily Globe on Mar. 13, 2019