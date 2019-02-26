|
|
DODGE CITY - Edmond "Eddie" Henry Fitzgerald, 57, died Friday February 22, 2019 in Cimarron, Kansas.
Eddie was born October 6, 1961 to Vincent Eugene Fitzgerald and Lorene Julie (Salem) Herron.
He spent many years on the road traveling around working for the circus and carnival and spent a lot of his time in Louisiana. He liked racing, bingo, the outdoors and roasted corn. Eddie moved to Dodge City 4 years ago from Lincoln, Nebraska and became very involved with the First Baptist Church of Dodge City. He was currently working for Irsik and Doll Feed Supply of Cimarron.
Survivors include his mother; 2 sisters, Loretta Fitzgerald, Dodge City and Barbara Simcox, Wisconsin; many nieces and nephews.
Eddie is preceded in death by his father, brother, William Eugene Fitzgerald, sister, Beverly Ann Campbell and nephew Byron James Campbell.
Funeral service will be 10:00 am Friday March 1, 2019 at the First Baptist Church, Dodge City, with Rev. Steve Ormord officiating. Burial will follow in the Fairmount Cemetery in Jetmore, Kansas. Visitation will be from 10:00 am to 8:00 pm Thursday February 28, 2019 at Ziegler Funeral Chapel with the family present from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm.
The family suggests donations be made to the First Baptist Church in care of Ziegler Funeral Chapel 1901 N. 14th Ave Dodge City Ks. 67801. Condolences may be left for the family at www.zieglerfuneralchapel.com.
Published in Dodge City Daily Globe on Feb. 26, 2019