SPEARVILLE - George N. Heskamp, 83, died Saturday, February 2, 2019 at St. Catherine's Hospital, Garden City.
He was born January 15, 1936 at Spearville, the son of George and Anna (Demming) Heskamp. He received his Bachelors of Science in Geology from Wichita State University and Education Certificate from St. Mary of the Plains College.
On August 28, 1957 he married MaryIda Helfrich at St. Andrews Church in Wright, Kansas.
He was a member of St. John the Baptist Church, Knights of Columbus St. Leonard's Council #1539, and the Senior Center all in Spearville. He also served on the USD 381 Board of Education and as President of St. John Parish Council.
George was a progressive steward of the land as a farmer, loving husband, and proud father of six children. He instilled in his loved ones a strong faith in religion, devotion to family, and belief in the value of education. Early in his career he was a math and science teacher at Spearville High School for 10 years and a farmer for 50 years before retiring in 2007. He was an avid reader with a particular interest in WW2 history, antique car enthusiast, and enjoyed attending his children's and grandchildren's activities. George nurtured lifelong friendships driving the countryside looking at crops, hunting, fishing, camping, playing cards, and chatting with his daily coffee group.
Survivors include: his wife of 61 years, MaryIda, Spearville; three sons, Alan Heskamp, El Campo, Texas, Jeffrey Heskamp and wife Connie, Spearville, and Douglas Heskamp and wife Moemi, Houston, Texas; three daughters, Marlene Muldoon and husband Dan, Littleton, Colorado, Alice Reinert and husband Mark, Topeka, Kansas, Carolyn Wikle and husband Chris, Columbia, Missouri; two sisters, Erma Vierthaler and husband Lawrence, Spearville, Kansas, and Eloise Hoffman, Loveland, Colorado; twelve grandchildren, Caitlin Schwager and husband Carl, Austin Reinert, Alex Reinert, Claire Reinert, Olivia Wikle, Nathan Wikle, Andrea Wikle, Lindsey Heskamp, Luke Heskamp, Alissa Heskamp, Justin Heskamp, and Emily Heskamp; one great grandchild, Amelia Schwager; and exchange student Josef Judmann, Metten, Germany who remains close to the family.
He was preceded in death by his parents, three brothers, Raymond, Leonard, and Carl and one sister, Marianna Sander.
If you ever shared a moment with George or touched his life in some way, you share a special place in our hearts.
Vigil service will be 7:30 pm Thursday, February 7, 2019 at St. John the Baptist Church, Spearville. Funeral Mass will be 10:30 am Friday, February 8, 2019 at the church with Fr. Robert Schremmer presiding. Burial will follow in St. John Cemetery, Spearville. Visitation will be Thursday from noon to 4:00 pm at Ziegler Funeral Chapel, Dodge City.
The family suggests memorials to the George Heskamp Memorial Scholarship Fund in care of Ziegler Funeral Chapel, 1901 N. 14th Ave., Dodge City, KS 67801. Condolences may be sent to www.zieglerfuneralchapel.com.
Published in Dodge City Daily Globe on Feb. 6, 2019