Dodge City - James H. "Jim" Hanson, 79, died February 6, 2019 at Western Plains Medical Complex in Dodge City. He was born on October 21, 1939 at McCracken, Kansas the son of John and Tacy (Moody) Hanson.
He moved to Bucklin in 1962 and worked for Texaco and later worked for the John Deere Dealership in Bucklin, and also in the Maintenance Dept. at Ft. Dodge before opening Jim's Auto Sales and Salvage. Jim married Barbara Scott on May 14, 1965 she preceded him in death on April 23, 2008. He married Dorothy Raub on October 15, 2016, she survives. Jim enjoyed going to auctions, working on cars as well as lawn mowers. He loved working in his yard, playing cards, going to the casino, watching western movies, singing karaoke, feeding and watching the birds in his backyard and spending time with friends in his spare time.
He was a member of the Bucklin United Methodist Church in Bucklin and attended St. Andrews Catholic Church of Wright.
He is survived by his wife Dorothy of the home; one son William Hanson and wife Jennifer of Salem, Oregon; one daughter Louise Cummings Simmons and husband Dave of Baldwin City, Kansas; two step children Connie Mellies and husband Jeff of Silver Lake, Kansas; Dan Raub of Dodge City; one brother John Hanson Jr. and wife Sharon of Charlotte, South Carolina. He is also survived by his six grandchildren, John, Jack, Jolene, James, Kymbr and William, and numerous step grandchildren and step great grandchildren as well ass numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and one infant sister.
Funeral service will be held at St. Andrews Catholic Church on Monday February 11, 2019 at 2:00 PM with Rev. Robert A. Schremmer and Pastor Scott Tilley presiding. Inurnment will be held on Tuesday, February 12.2019 at 2:00 PM at the Bucklin Cemetery in Bucklin. Visitation will be at Swaim Funeral Chapel on Sunday, February 10, 2019 from 12:00 PM to 5:00 PM with the family receiving friends from 3PM to 5:00 PM. Memorials are suggested to the Bucklin American Legion in care of the funeral home. Thoughts and memories may be shared in the online guest book at www.swaimfuneralhome.com.
Published in Dodge City Daily Globe on Feb. 8, 2019