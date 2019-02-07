|
Jeremy Shawn Wilson of Dodge City, KS, passed away on January 31, 2019, at Wesley Medical Center in Wichita, KS, at the age of 43. He was born on March 18, 1975, in Frankfurt, Germany, to Randy and Diane (Welch) Wilson. He was the eldest of two children and attended Dodge City High School.
Jeremy held many positions in building trades throughout his working years, including plumbing and roofing. He enjoyed spending time with his friends and family, listening to music, watching movies, and playing video games. He was also an avid animal lover. Jeremy liked to express himself through poetry and was an especially talented chef.
Jeremy is survived by his parents, Randy and Diane Wilson of the home; his brother, Justin Wilson and wife Sara of Dodge City, KS; nephews Dane and Alex Wilson of Dodge City, KS; grandmother Mary Welch of Whitesboro, TX; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. He was preceded in death by uncle David Welch of Amarillo, TX as well as grandparents James and Irene Hill of Amarillo, TX; Jake Wilson of Dodge City, KS; and Maxton Welch of Whitesboro, TX.
A memorial service will be held at First Baptist Church in Dodge City, KS on Saturday, February 9, 2019 at 2:00 PM with Marshal Allen Bailey presiding. There will be no visitation as cremation has taken place. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to the Ankylosing Spondylitis Association of America.
Published in Dodge City Daily Globe on Feb. 7, 2019