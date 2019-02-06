|
|
Dodge City- Larry Gene Hoffine, 68, died on Wednesday, January 30, 2019 at Trinity Manor in Dodge City. He was born on June 12, 1950 at Pratt the son of Gene Loys & Mary Charlotte (Clark) Hoffine.
Larry graduated from Hutchinson High School and lived in Pratt, Haven & Buhler before moving to Ulysses in 1973. He was a was a Cowboy at Grant County Feeders and several other area feedlots. He moved to Dodge City in 2004. He enjoyed rodeos, roping and riding his horse. He was preceded in death by his parents.
He is survived by 2 Brothers- Garry Hoffine of Breckenridge, Texas & Mark Hoffine of Dodge City, 3 Sisters- Mary Lynn Danner of Butler, Missouri, Candice Duer of Hooker, Oklahoma & Angela Finlayson of Denver, Colorado. Step-Father- Howard Solley of Hazlehurst, Mississippi and Step-Brother- James Solley of Wichita
Memorial Service will be at 2:00 PM Saturday, February 9 at Garnand Funeral Home in Garden City with Rev. Dick Robbins officiating. Burial will be at a later date in Belmont Cemetery in Kingman County. Memorials are suggested to Trinity Manor or Hospice Of The Prairie in care of Garnand Funeral Home. Condolences may be posted at www.garnandfuneralhomes.com
Garnand Funeral Home, 412 North 7th, Garden City, Ks 67846 620-276-3219.
Published in Dodge City Daily Globe on Feb. 6, 2019