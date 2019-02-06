|
|
DODGE CITY - Lloyd "Leon" Ebeling, 69, died Sunday, February 3, 2019 at his home.
He was born June 17, 1949 at Belleville, Kansas, the son of Lloyd Otto and Ardith A. (Clute) Ebeling. He was a grain analyst and jack of all trades working for Wilroads feed yard.
On February 14, 1980 he married Karen Ideker at the Holy Cross Lutheran Church in Dodge City. She survives.
He loved to spend time with his grandchildren when they came to visit. He joined the Round Up Rodeo in 1994 were he was able to enjoy his other passion in life of working with horses. He was a member of the Dodge City American Legion and past member of the Howard Gotschall VFW post 1714.
Other survivors include: his son, Leon Lee Ebeling, Meade, Kansas; daughter ConniJo Ebeling-Bailey and husband Jonathon, Brainerd, Minnesota; brother, Dwight Ebeling, Wichita, Kansas; 2 sisters, Nila Ebeling, Dodge City and Lila Julian, Newton, Kansas; 3 grandchildren, Abigail, Bruce and Kelly.
He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Twila Allsman.
Memorial service will be at 10:00 am Monday, February 11, 2019 at Holy Cross Lutheran Church, Dodge City, with Rev. Randall Jahnke officiating. Inurnment will follow at the Kansas Veterans Cemetery, Ft. Dodge with military honors by the American Legion 8th District and Military Honors for the State of Kansas. There will be no public viewing, cremation has taken place. Friends may sign the register from 10:00 am to 5:00 pm Friday February 8, 2019 at Ziegler Funeral Chapel.
The family suggests memorials to the grand children's scholarship fund or for final expenses in care of Ziegler Funeral Chapel, 1901 N. 14th Ave., Dodge City, Kansas 67801. Condolences may be sent to www.zieglerfuneralchapel.com.
Published in Dodge City Daily Globe on Feb. 6, 2019