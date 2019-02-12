Home

POWERED BY

Services
Minnis Mortuary
214 S Main
Bucklin, KS 67834
(620) 826-3302
Viewing
Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Minnis Mortuary
214 S Main
Bucklin, KS 67834
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019
2:00 PM
Bucklin Community Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Sellard
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert R. "Rich" Sellard


1934 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Robert R. "Rich" Sellard Obituary
BUCKLIN - Robert R. "Rich" Sellard 84, died Sunday, February 10, 2019 at his home in Bucklin.
He was born October 20, 1934 at Holly, Colorado, the son of Arvel and Hattie (Casteel) Sellard. Over the years he worked for several COOPS in Colorado and Kansas.
On June 7, 1953 he married Vera Mae Riggs at Holly, Colorado. She preceded him in death on July 1, 2010.
He attended the Bucklin Free Methodist Church. He was also an avid bowler.
Survivors include: his son, Robert Sellard and wife Sylvia, Bucklin; his daughter, Kellie Haney and husband Bob, Topeka; 5 grandchildren, Clay Sellard and wife Marissa, Bucklin, Reagan Sellard and fiancée, Brittania Cassiday, Bucklin, Robyn Knowles and husband Luke, Bucklin, Chase Finnell and wife Megan, Denver, Colorado, and Justin Finnell and wife Andrea, Topeka; and 8 Great Grandchildren.
He was also preceded in death by his parents, an infant son, Brad Lee, 4 brothers and 1 sister.
Funeral services will be 2:00 pm Thursday, February 14, 2019 at the Bucklin Community Church with Rev. Roger Harris officiating. Burial will follow in the Bucklin Cemetery. Viewing will be Wednesday from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Minnis Mortuary, Bucklin.
The family suggests memorials to the Bucklin Awana Program in care of Minnis Mortuary, P.O. Box 516, Bucklin, Kansas 67834. Condolences may be sent to www.minnismortuary.net.
Published in Dodge City Daily Globe on Feb. 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.