|
|
BUCKLIN - Robert R. "Rich" Sellard 84, died Sunday, February 10, 2019 at his home in Bucklin.
He was born October 20, 1934 at Holly, Colorado, the son of Arvel and Hattie (Casteel) Sellard. Over the years he worked for several COOPS in Colorado and Kansas.
On June 7, 1953 he married Vera Mae Riggs at Holly, Colorado. She preceded him in death on July 1, 2010.
He attended the Bucklin Free Methodist Church. He was also an avid bowler.
Survivors include: his son, Robert Sellard and wife Sylvia, Bucklin; his daughter, Kellie Haney and husband Bob, Topeka; 5 grandchildren, Clay Sellard and wife Marissa, Bucklin, Reagan Sellard and fiancée, Brittania Cassiday, Bucklin, Robyn Knowles and husband Luke, Bucklin, Chase Finnell and wife Megan, Denver, Colorado, and Justin Finnell and wife Andrea, Topeka; and 8 Great Grandchildren.
He was also preceded in death by his parents, an infant son, Brad Lee, 4 brothers and 1 sister.
Funeral services will be 2:00 pm Thursday, February 14, 2019 at the Bucklin Community Church with Rev. Roger Harris officiating. Burial will follow in the Bucklin Cemetery. Viewing will be Wednesday from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Minnis Mortuary, Bucklin.
The family suggests memorials to the Bucklin Awana Program in care of Minnis Mortuary, P.O. Box 516, Bucklin, Kansas 67834. Condolences may be sent to www.minnismortuary.net.
Published in Dodge City Daily Globe on Feb. 12, 2019