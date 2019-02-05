|
DODGE CITY - Ryan R. Tague, 51, died February 1, 2019 at his home in Dodge City. He was born on October 19, 1967 at Dodge City, the son of Kenneth and Victoria( Duesing) Tague.
Ryan grew up in Dodge City and was a 1986 graduate of Dodge City High School. On March 22, 1997 he married Melissa Phillips at Dodge City. He loved coaching and working with kids especially with sports. Ryan coached Lincoln Midget Football in Lincoln, Nebraska for many years. He was a general manager for Westlake Ace Hardware in Lincoln, Nebraska and Garden City. Most recently he was the manager of the south second Dollar Tree in Dodge City.
He was a certified member of USA Football.
Ryan is survived by his wife, Melissa Tague of Dodge City; five children, Seth Tague and Stacia Steckly of Dodge City, Jessica Barclay and husband Ryan of Lincoln, Nebraska, Danielle Navarrete and Jared Klimek of St. Cloud, Minnesota, Cheril Lynne Tague and Shaileen Tague both of Wagner, Oklahoma; ten grandchildren, Tayvon, Ariya, Liam, Dallas, Autumn, Ayzaleah, Izzabella, Zoelynn, Poseidon, and Alizae; parents, Kenneth and Vicki Tague of Dodge City, and two sisters, Laura George and husband Charlie of Coral Spirings, Florida and Deiedra Rogers and husband Toby of Spearville. He was preceded in death by a grandmother, Betty Duesing and two sons, Jonathon and Scotty Tague.
Funeral service will be held at Swaim Funeral Chapel on Wednesday, February 6, 2019 at 10:30 AM with Rev. Wesley Schawe presiding. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery in Offerle. Visitation will be at Swaim Funeral Chapel on Tuesday, February 5, 2019 from Noon to 8:00 PM with the family receiving friends from 6:00 to 8:00 PM. Memorials are suggested to Hospice of the Prairie in care of the funeral home. Thoughts and memories may be shared in the online guest book at www.swaimfuneralhome.com.
Published in Dodge City Daily Globe on Feb. 5, 2019