DODGE CITY - Sandra Burton was born Sandra Sue Miller on October 23, 1940 in Dodge City, Kansas to Walter Miles Miller and Mildred Alein Harrison.
Sandra was raised and attended school in the Dodge City area where she met and married William James burton on February 8 1963. From 1963-1965 their family expanded to include three children; William (Billy) James Burton Jr., Patrick Joseph Burton (Shelly), and Teresa Louise Burton.
Sandra always enjoyed attending her children's and grandchildren's sporting events. While Sandra and Bill spent most of their married life raising their family in the Sublette/Dodge City area they lived in Idaho Falls Idaho for 8 years where they enjoyed camping, boating, and fishing with the kids.
Upon returning to the area Sandra managed the Dart In convenience store in Sublette for 10 years before moving to Dodge City where she began her career as a Dietary Aid in the kitchen at Fort Dodge. Sandra left the Fort to work for Western Plains Hospital; she retired from Western Plains where she worked as the Head Dietician for 10 years in 2006.
When family was asked to describe Sandra with the first word that came into her mind these were the words used to describe her: Strong, fun, idolized, leader, loving, kind, and feisty.
Sandra is survived by her husband Bill of 56 years, her children Bill Jr. of Irwin Id. and Teresa Burton of Dodge City. Grandchildren Meghan Burton, Alex Burton, Joshua Graner, Whitney Tidwell.
Great-Grandchildren Sophia and Andrea Fernandez. Paige Graner and Harlan Tidwell.
Siblings Walter Miller of Luther Ok., Jacqulyn Konrade of Idaho Falls, Idaho; Linda Chaffin of Hutchison Kansas; Sondra Price, Indianola Iowa; Teena McBride Idaho Falls, Idaho. Sister-in-law Louise Gall, brother-in-law John Burton and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and aunts.
Sandra is preceded in death by her son Patrick, parents Walter and Mildred, brothers Dale and Harold Miller.
Memorial service will be 11:00 am Thursday February 14, 2019 at Ziegler Funeral Chapel, Dodge City with Fr. Aneesh Parappanattu presiding. Book signing will be from 10:00 am to 5:00 pm Wednesday February 13, 2019 at Ziegler Funeral Chapel. There will be no public viewing as cremation has taken place.
In lieu of flowers Sandra asks donations be made in her honor to Prairie Home Health & Hospice of the Prairie in care of Ziegler Funeral Chapel 1901 N. 14th Ave Dodge City Ks. 67801. Condolences may be left for the family at www.zieglerfuneralchapel.com.
Published in Dodge City Daily Globe on Feb. 12, 2019