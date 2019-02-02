|
|
Minneola - Todd V. Wimer, 48, died January 31, 2019 at Western Plains Medical Complex in Dodge City. He was born on August 19, 1970 at Goodland, Kansas the son of Robert and Karen (Brogden) Wimer.
He enjoyed fishing and throwing darts and shooting pool in his spare time. Todd also enjoyed riding motorcycles.
He is survived by his parents Bob and Karen Wimer of Dodge City; one daughter Auna Wimer of Bouford, North Carolina; one sister Karie Unruh and husband Darin of Dodge City; one brother Troy Wimer and Michelle of Minneola; three step sisters Samantha Besser and husband Brian of Dodge City; Stephanie Torrez of Cimarron; Johanna and husband Howard Hoffman of Golden, Colorado; three step children Dakota;Chatton and Courtney. He is also survived by five nieces and seven nephews.
He was preceded in death by his maternal and paternal grandparents.
Funeral service will be held at Swaim Funeral Chapel on Monday February 4, 2019 at 2:00 PM with Rev. Steve Ormord presiding. Burial will follow at Maple Grove Cemetery in Dodge City. Visitation will be at Swaim Funeral Chapel on Sunday, February 3, 2019 from 12:00 to 6:00 PM. Memorials are suggested to Todd V. Wimer Memorial Fund in care of the funeral home. Thoughts and memories may be shared in the online guest book at www.swaimfuneralhome.com.
Published in Dodge City Daily Globe on Feb. 2, 2019