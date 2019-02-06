|
|
Brian D. Freshwater, 52 of Dover, passed away on Saturday, January 26, 2019 at Chino Valley Medical Center in Chino California. Brian was born on Oct. 25, 1966 in Sacramento, California .
Brian was a faithful friend to all who knew him. He had many great qualities. He was full of life, resourceful, hard worker, patient, adventurous, compassionate, self-learner, kind, courageous and a story-teller. Brian loved the outdoors and especially had a love for the beach and kayak fishing. He was a member of the fishing communities DPS, MAKBF and KBF organizations. Being invited to participate at the national level kayak bass fishing brought him great pride.
Brian worked for the Delaware Information and Technology department as a supervisor in Dover. Previously, he worked for Bayhealth Medical Center in Dover.
He is survived by his wife of 16 years, Kathy Freshwater of Dover, son Brian D. Freshwater Jr. of Dover, mother Lani Freshwater of Dover, sister Jennifer Hatter of Danville Calif., sister Erin (Rob) Schorr of Lancaster Ohio, brother Ted (Jesi) Freshwater of Florence S.C., many aunts and uncles, nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Saturday Feb. 9, at The Funeral Home of Michael J. Ambruso, 1175 S. State St. Dover. Visitation will be offered one hour prior services and on Friday Feb. 8, from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. Interment will be in Lakeside M.E. Cemetery, Dover.
Condolences may be made via www.ambruso.com
Published in Dover Post from Feb. 6 to Feb. 15, 2019