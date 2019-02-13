|
|
Lynda J. Harrington, 71, of Falmouth, Ky. passed away on Thursday, February 7, 2019. She was born in Fayatte, Idaho on November 20, 1947, daughter of the late Milo and Ruth Zahm Bell.
She was a member of the Plymouth Rock Chicken Club and enjoyed auctions and gardening.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Shelby Harrington,
Survivors include her children, Stanley Potter, Teresa Lewis and Tina Fedderly; brother Jim Bell; sister Deb Frie; grandchildren Christina Butler, Kayla Lewis, Amanda Potter and Amber Potter; and great-grandchildren Jude Butler, Jackson Butler, Summer Crum and Brielle Lewis.
A private service will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family. Peoples Funeral Home is caring for the family. www.peoplesfuneralhomes.com
Published in Dover Post from Feb. 13 to Feb. 22, 2019