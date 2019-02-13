|
Rose Kraffert Krokenberger died peacefully in her home in January 2019. She was 87. Born in NYC in November 1931, she was the second child of the late Erich Kurt and Amalie Wanda Kraffert.
The family moved to a small farm in Wyoming in 1932. After graduating Caesar Rodney H.S., she attended Goldie secretarial school in Wilmington. Her marriage to Roy Krokenberger in 1951 relocated her to Morton, Pa., and later to Binghamton, N.Y. Returning to Delaware in 1975 as a single mother, she worked at Delaware State College in the agricultural department and retired from her state service with the Delaware Housing Authority in 1995. After retiring, she volunteered at the Wesley clothes closet in Dover. She was a member of Wyoming UMC and a familiar face at Spence's Bazaar and Modern Maturity. She briefly married William Simmons of Denton, Md. In 2007, she met her sweetheart and husband Emerson R Custis, who blessed her with affectionate attention until death.
Rose will be remembered for her putting on ruby slippers in a 1963 stage production of The Wizard of Oz, love of theatre and poetry, roadside flowerbeds, a soprano in the choir, ability to repair copier machines, and precision penmanship, sewing and organizational habits. She enjoyed visiting her family as they spread their wings and moved about the country, and was proud of her German heritage. Her mind kept active by completing every puzzle in daily newspapers and body with swimming.
She is survived by sisters Grace Lowe and Alice Witterman; four children, Linda, Alan, Janet and Jay; four grandchildren, Jason, Erich, Ricky and Brandon; eight nieces and nephews; and a special great-grandson, Jayden (the Jammin Jitterbug) Niblett.
A memorial service was held Tuesday, Feb. 12, at Wyoming UMC. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions to Ronald McDonald House of Wilmington or Down
Syndrome Association of DE.
Published in Dover Post from Feb. 13 to Feb. 22, 2019