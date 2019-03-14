Church Service for Andrew "Paka" Theodore Boersma, age 84, of Clovis, New Mexico, is scheduled for 10:00 AM MST, Monday, March 18, 2019 at Central Baptist Church in Clovis with Pastor Michael Kirby of Clovis officiating. Burial will be in Lawn Haven Memorial Gardens in Clovis. There will be visitation from 2:00 PM until 5:00 PM MST, Sunday, March 17, 2019 at Central Baptist Church. Andrew went to be with his Lord Thursday, March 14, 2019 from his home in Clovis. He was born April 6, 1934 in Artesia, California to Ted and Katharina (Bouwman) Boersma.

Andy graduated from Excelsior Union High School in 1952 and married his high school sweetheart, Grace Idema on June 30, 1953. Together, they had five children, a daughter, Pam; a son, Ted, and three more daughters, Karol, Ilene and Michelle. Andy was a milker in California; then became a carpet layer. In Oregon, he and his brother-in-law, Tony Blok owned and operated Wooden Shoe Carpet and Draperies. At age 50, Andy, along with his son, Ted followed their dream of Dairy Farming. Andy loved the dairy industry and was able to enjoy a long and fulfilling career in New Mexico and Kansas, along side of Ted. Other things that Andy enjoyed in life were basketball, in his younger years; woodworking, in which he made many furniture items for the office and home; and studying and sharing God's word. He especially loved all his family. The most cherished gift of all is the spiritual legacy he instilled in his family.

Andy is survived by his beloved wife of 65 years, Grace; daughters, Pam Chinikidiadi and her husband, Paul of Clovis, New Mexico, Karol Bell and her husband, Brian of Holton, Kansas, Ilene Vernon and her husband, Steve of Clovis, New Mexico and Michelle Brittain and her husband, David of Rio Rancho, New Mexico; son, Ted Boersma and his wife, Nancy of Cimarron, Kansas; sisters, Jeanette VanDyk of Ontario California, Lena Bekendam of Windthorst, Texas, Thelma Blok of Redmond, Oregon and Cris Murphy of Gilbert, Arizona; brother, John Boersma of Redmond, Oregon; 33 grandchildren; 34 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

The family suggests memorials be sent to your favorite mission organization. Online condolences may be made at www.ellisfuneralhomes.com. Published in the Eastern New Mexico News on Mar. 17, 2019