Antonio "Tony" Herrera, 64, of Clovis, NM died Saturday, February 9, 2019 at his home. A rosary will be held at 10:00 am, Friday, February 15, 2019 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. Mass of the Resurrection will be held at 10:30 am, Friday, February 15, 2019 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church.

Tony was born June 22, 1954 in Clovis, NM to Tio Maes and Mary Lou Corona. He was adopted by Antonio and Nieves Herrera. He enjoyed listening to music, writing poems, spending time with his grandchildren, playing his guitar, and collecting unique antiques.

Survivors include: his companion; Karen Evans Herrera, three daughters; Percy Herrera of Clovis, NM, Mary Lou Andrews of Andrews, TX, and Toni Maes of Clovis, NM, two step-sons; Ben Teasley and Josh Teasley, three siblings; Tanya Gonzales, Darren James, and Sandra Salas, five grandchildren; Raymond Gonzalez, Nevaeh Andrews, Austin Andrews, Christopher Apodaca, Kaliyah Apodaca and two grandchildren on the way, and great-grandson; Michael Angelo and one great-grandchild on the way. He was preceded in death by his parents, three brothers; Dennis Maes, Patrick Maes, and Paul Maes Sr, and sister; Nieves Chavez.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Muffley Funeral Home and High Plains Crematory, 575-762-4435, www.muffleyfuernalhome.com Published in the Eastern New Mexico News on Feb. 13, 2019