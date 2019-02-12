Carol Ann Fulgham, 71, of Clovis, NM passed away Sunday, February 10, 2019 at her home. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 pm, Saturday, February 16, 2019 at Muffley Funeral Home Chapel, 1430 Thornton, Clovis, with Pastor Furgus Tunnell officiating.

Carol Ann Sleezer Fulgham was born in Lola Kansas on February 18, 1947 to Buck and Genevieve Sleezer, (Pawpaw and Neeno more commonly known). Carol had 2 brothers, Todd and Ron, one sister Bea , with Carol being the baby. The family packed up and moved to Portales NM in 1952. After living there for a few years they moved to Clovis where they made their lasting home. Carol graduated from Clovis High School in 1965. She gave birth to Danny, which put a sparkle in her eye from the moment she layed eyes on him. He was her pride and joy. She went to school to cut hair and did that for a while along with other odd jobs, until she found her passion, Bartending. She had found her calling, she worked in several bars over 40 years, Blue Gem in Portales, the old Boot Hill, Mabry Drive Lounge, Holiday Inn Lounge for over 25 years and Kelly's where she retired from in 2013. Carol married Roye Fulgham in October of 2002, they got married the day before Roye's birthday hoping this would help him to remember their anniversary, it worked he never forgot it. They had 42 years together . With this union came a daughter Katrina and a granddaughter Kandis which she raised as her own. Nana as she came to be known loved unconditionally, always caring and giving with a loving heart. She treasured her friends and her family.

Survivors include: her husband; Roye Fulgham of the home, son; Daniel S. Tyler (Darla) of Round Rock, TX, daughter; Katrina Wishert (Shawn) of Clovis, NM, sister; Beatrice Martel (Roger) of Clovis, NM, four grandchildren; Jeffrie Tyler, Jace Tyler, Jillian Tyler, and Kandis Merrill, and great-grandchildren; Kora, Kayden and Anthony.

In lieu of flowers may be made to; 's National Office 55 W. Wacker Drive, Suite 1150, Chicago, IL 60601, [email protected]

Arrangements have been entrusted to Muffley Funeral Home and High Plains Crematory, 575-762-4435, www.muffleyfuneralhome.com Published in the Eastern New Mexico News on Feb. 13, 2019