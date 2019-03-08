Claude Douglas Burger, 78, of Clovis, NM died Thursday, March 7, 2019, at his home. A visitation will be held from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm, Monday, March 11, 2019, at Muffley Funeral Home, 1430 Thornton. A memorial service will be at 1:00 pm Tuesday, March 12, 2019, at Faith Christian Family Church, 3401 N. Norris. Burial will follow at Lawn Haven Memorial Gardens. Rick Templeman, Karlton Reed, Trevor Burger, Dain Burger, Nicholas Ornelas, and Connor Burger will be pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers will be Wilson Hernandez, Dixon Hernandez, and Kelvin Hernandez.

Claude was born May 2, 1940, in Austin, TX to Archie Burger and Lucille (Roberts) Burger. He married JoAnne Glidewell September 29, 1961, in Clovis, NM. Claude was a second generation plasterer and commercial contractor. He was the owner and operator of Claude Burger Lath and Plaster Inc. for the last 50 years. Over the years he completed hundreds of projects in eastern New Mexico and West Texas. He was a member of the Elks Lodge #1244 in Clovis, NM and American Legion Post 19 in Conchas Dam, NM. Claude was an avid hunter and fisherman. He enjoyed the outdoors ever since growing up in Rock Springs, WY. His greatest joy was spending time with his family, friends, and dogs.

Survivors include: his wife; JoAnne Burger of the home, son; Jace Burger, daughter; Melanie Burger, five grandchildren; Bree Burger, Trevor Burger, Dain Burger, Nickolas Ornelas, and Connor Burger, and sister; Karen Jones. He was preceded in death by his parents; Archie and Lucille Burger, brother; Gary Burger, son; Marty Burger, and granddaughter; Jade Burger.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Muffley Funeral Home, 575-762-4435, www.muffleyfuneralhome.com Published in the Eastern New Mexico News on Mar. 10, 2019