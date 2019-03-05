David DeWayne "DD" Dawson, 56, of Clovis, NM died Saturday, February 23, 2019 at University Medical Center. A memorial service will be held at 1:00 pm, Saturday, March 9, 2019 at Faith Christian Family Church with Pastor Chuck Walton officiating. Burial will follow at Mission Garden of Memories. Raymond Beachum, Harlequin Dawson, Jim L. Dawson II, Mark Dawson, Oralandus Dawson, Victor Ford, Michael Henry, Willie McCray, and Edward Ross will serve as honorary pallbearers.

David was born September 28, 1962 in Clovis, NM to John Dawson and Barbara Wade Dawson. He graduated from Clovis High School in 1980. After graduation, David joined the Air Force serving for 10 years at Bentwaters RAF in the United Kingdom and Langley Air Force Base in Virginia. He moved back to his home state and married Gerri O'Loughlin March 5, 1994 in Albuquerque, NM. Together they formed Pure Heart Word Church in Clovis where they have pastored for over 15 years. DD loved sports, singing, working in ministry, making people laugh, reading and studying the Bible, and traveling.

Survivors include: his wife; Gerri Dawson of the home, eleven children; Charmaine (Waymond) McClendon of Houston, TX, LaShayda Dawson of Hampton, VA, Rashaud Dawson of Hampton, VA, Kellen Schubel of Denver, CO, John Dawson of Clovis, NM, D'Ondre Dawson of Clovis, NM, DeWayne Dawson of Clovis, NM, Autumn Archuleta of Clovis, NM, and Gerreaya Dawson of Clovis, NM, two adopted daughters; Franchesca (Gerald) Carry of Delaware and Tacha (Javi) Juarez of Lubbock, TX, nine grandchildren, parents; John and Barbara Dawson, and five siblings; Mark Dawson of United Kingdom, Deborah (Steven) Joseph of Las Vegas, NV, Claudia (Russell) Rance of Lithia, FL, Tonya (Randall) Carter of Sahuarita, AZ, and LeDonna (Jeffrey) Ballard of Clovis, NM. He was preceded in death by his brother; Johnathan Dawson.

