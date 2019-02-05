A rosary for Edward Richter will be recited at 9:00 AM on Friday, February 8, 2019 at St. Helen Catholic Church and the Mass of the Resurrection will be at 10:00 AM on Friday at St. Helen Catholic Church in Portales, NM with Father John Brasher officiating. Burial will follow in the Portales Cemetery.

Edward Richter passed away on February 4th, 2019 in Portales, NM. Edward was born in Aberdeen, SD on August 29, 1925. He was the eldest of two children of Edward and Teresa Richter, Sr. He grew up during the Great Depression graduating from Aberdeen High School in Aberdeen, SD. Following graduation, he served in the United States Army during World War II and was awarded the Purple Heart Medal of Honor. Returning home after his military service, he earned his Bachelor degree in Journalism from South Dakota State College in Brookings, SD.

He married Ruby Akers on June 6, 1953 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Aberdeen, SD. Five children were born to this union: sons Christopher, Nicholas, William, Conrad, and daughter Barbara. He earned his Masters degree in Library Science from University of Minnesota in Minneapolis-St Paul, MN. His professional career as a Librarian took him to Sioux Falls, SD then in 1960-1967 to Manhattan, KS at Kansas State University. In 1967, he joined the faculty and staff at Eastern New Mexico University in Portales, NM as an Academic Librarian. He was on ENMU's Golden Library faculty and staff until his retirement in 1987. In his retirement, he enjoyed watching baseball, reading, literary research and spending time with his family and friends. He was a member of St. Helen's Catholic Church in Portales, NM for over 50 years.

He was preceded in death by his parents Edward and Teresa Richter, Sr, sister Rosemary Ricketts, wife's parents John and Minnie Akers, brother-in-laws John and Ollie Akers, sister-in-laws Flavia Burrer and Ruth Akers, and his eldest son Christopher Richter. He is survived by: his wife Ruby Richter, Jr., sons Nicholas Richter and wife Richelle, CA, William Richter, Portales, NM, and Conrad Richter, CA, daughter Barbara Richter, Denver, CO, extended family in the Dakotas, Texas, Ohio, friends and acquaintances. He truly enjoyed and appreciated his family and friends throughout his life.

Published in the Eastern New Mexico News on Feb. 6, 2019