Hansard Family Funeral Home - Friona
815 Main St.
Friona, TX 79035
806-247-2729
Celebration of Life
Monday, Feb. 11, 2019
10:30 AM
Hamlin Memorial United Methodist Church
Farwell, NM
Ethel Lena "Sally" (Block) Whitesides


1932 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Ethel Lena "Sally" (Block) Whitesides Obituary
Ethel Lena "Sally" Whitesides, 86, longtime resident of Farwell passed away Wednes- day, February 6, 2019, in Clovis. Celebration of Life Services have been scheduled for 10:30 A.M. C.S.T. Monday, February 11, 2019 at the Hamlin Memorial United Methodist Church in Farwell with Rev. Joe Sparks of Ignacio, CO., and Rev. Joe K. MacDonald, pastor, officiating. Burial following in the Bovina Cemetery by HANSARD FAMILY Funeral Home of Friona.
Sally was born February 20, 1932, in Clovis to Harold and Elsie Worthington Block. She later married Guy A. "Bill" Whitesides June 16, 1951, in Clovis.
Sally was a former writer for the newspapers in Farwell, Bovina and Clovis. After that, she helped raise many Farwell children with daycare, and did sewing for the public.
She was known as a strong, but humble person that loved to check up on people and have them over to her home for a front porch visit and some homemade bread.
She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, 3 sisters-Hazel Troughber, Hilda Sparks and Phyllis Patton, and 2 brothers-Harold Block and Raymond Block.
Those to continue her legacy include 2 daughters, Ruth Young and Elva Gloyna, both of Portales and 1 son, Guy Harold Whitesides and wife Maria of Melrose; 4 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild.
You may send condolences to the family and sign the online register book at:
www.hansardfamily.com
Published in the Eastern New Mexico News on Feb. 10, 2019
