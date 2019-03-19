Finis Quienten Cannon passed from this life on Thursday March 14, 2019, in Alamogordo, NM. He was born May 18, 1937, in Clovis, NM to James Finis Cannon and Glenna McGill Cannon. Quienten attended public school in both Clovis and Elida, NM. He graduated from Elida in 1955.

Quienten married Donna Tate Marler at her parents' home in Ranchvale, NM on August 2, 1980. Their combined family consisted of Dennis Cannon of Ruidoso; Stephanie Clark (Taylor) of Texhoma, OK; Marla Pennington of Memphis, TN, and Joni Marler of Clovis.

Quienten was a member of the Angus Church of the Nazarene in Bonita, NM. He retired as a rural mail carrier with the US Post Office in 1997 after 42 years of service. Quienten also drove a Clovis school bus from 1973-1976. He did volunteer work with NM Mounted Patrol from 1976 to 2003, and he worked security at the Ruidoso Race Track for approximately ten years.

Quienten is survived by four sisters: Patsy Graham of Clovis, Glenda Harris (Wayne) of Ruidoso, and Eileen Husted and Debby Cannon, both of Elida. He also leaves 15 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.

Memorial Services will be at LaGrone Funeral Chapel in Ruidoso on Saturday, March 30, 2019, at 2:00 P.M.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.lagroneruidoso.com.

Graveside services will be held at a later date. Published in the Eastern New Mexico News on Mar. 20, 2019