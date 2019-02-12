George Glen Brakey, 70, of Clovis, NM died Tuesday, February 5, 2019 at Plains Regional Medical Center. A visitation will be held from 1:00 pm to 7:00 pm, Friday, February 15, 2019 at Muffley Funeral Home, 1430 Thornton, Clovis, NM. A funeral will be held at 11:00 am, Saturday, February 16, 2019 at The Chapel, 1500 Thornton, Clovis, NM. Burial will follow at Mission Garden of Memories with full military honors by Cannon Air Force Honor Guard.

Glen was born March 7, 1948 in Kaysville, UT to Walter Raymond Brakey and Vira May Hamblin Brakey. He graduated from Granger High School, Granger, UT in 1967. In 1979 he married Julie Thomas in New Market, England. Glen completed the Post Graduate Intelligence Program and the Master of Science of Strategic Intelligence degree programs while at Bolling AFB. He retired from the US Air Force in 1996 as Chief Master Sergeant. His military awards and decorations include the Defense Meritorious Service Medal, the Meritorious Service Medal with one oak leaf cluster, the commendation Medal with one oak leaf cluster, the Achievement Medal, the Good Conduct Medal with eight oak leaf clusters, the Occupation Medal, the National Defense Service Medal with one bronze star, the Vietnam Service Medal with three bronze stars, and the Small Arms Expert Ribbon with one bronze star. After his retirement from the Air Force he earned a second Masters degree in Business Administration. In 2011 he retired from GS Civil Service.

Survivors include: his wife; Julie Brakey of the home, son; Karl Brakey of Clovis, NM, daughter; Kara (Aaron) Seng of Clovis, NM, and two grandchildren; Harmonee Brakey Nalley and Gavin Seng. He was preceded in death by parents; Walter and Vira Brakey, and eight brothers; Dean Whiting, Lloyd Brakey, Jerry Brakey, Bob Brakey, Patrick Brakey, John Brakey, Roy Brakey, and Barry Brakey.

