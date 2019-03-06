Gloria Pearl (Tipton) Bock, age 68, of Clovis, NM entered into eternal peace on March 2, 2019 in Ft. Worth, TX with her loving family at her side. She was born on April 5, 1950 to the home of Melzine (Banister) Worm of Clovis, NM.

Gloria was a founding partner of Kripple Creek Restaurant but her most important job was being the CEO of the Bock family. She was the heart and soul of our family. Gloria was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She had many hobbies and talents including her doll making skills. Gloria loved spending time with her children and especially her grandchildren. She enjoyed to travel and loved to take her kids and grandkids to new places and adventures across the country. She will be dearly missed by all.

Gloria leaves behind her mother, Melzine Worm of Clovis; her loving husband, James Bock of Clovis; sons, Shannon Bock of Rio Rancho, NM and Shane Bock of Clovis; daughter Larissa Stieg of Clovis; brothers, Danny Tipton of Clovis and Keith Worm of Clovis; 7 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held on March 15, 2019 at 1:00 PM in the Steed Todd Funeral Chapel.

