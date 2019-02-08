James Alan Hinton, son of Alan Hinton of Portales, NM and Melinda Farmer of Mansfield, TX and Carova Beach, NC, passed away on Saturday, February 2, 2019 at the age of 34 after a courageous two year battle with colon cancer. Through it all James maintained his unwavering optimism and faith that he would be victorious.

James was born August 22, 1984 in Hobbs, NM. He graduated from Portales High School in 2001, attended Eastern New Mexico University for two years, and lately worked for Schwan's Home Delivery where he was a Depot Manager in Clovis and Lovington- always running one of the top depots for Schwan's.

James was an avid outdoorsman – whether it was hunting, fishing, four wheeling, boating, going to the Sand Dunes, hiking, conservation, or hanging out at the beach. If it was happening outdoors, he was there. He truly believed in passing his love of the outdoors on to his daughter Audrey, and they shared many great outdoor adventures together- including getting an elk together up in Perk Canyon near Weed, NM this fall. James walked tall and covered a lot of territory.

James is survived by his beloved 7 year old daughter, Audrey Renee Hinton, of Clovis, NM; father, Alan E. Hinton of Portales, NM; mother, Melinda S. Farmer and her husband, Darius H. Hollomon IV of Mansfield, TX and Carova Beach, NC; sister Lauretta Faye Dozier, her husband Chancey, and their children Bryce, Taylor, Jade, and Rochelle Bartlett and her husband, Cody of Roswell, NM; his beloved Ant B and Uncle Sandy (he was truly a child of their heart) – Brenda L. Atherton and her husband, Sandy Atherton of San Antonio, TX; uncle David Bippert and his wife Lisa of Rio Medina, TX; uncle Daryl Bippert and his wife Suzan of San Antonio, TX; uncle, Troy Hinton of Portales, NM; cousins Travis Bippert and Colt Bippert of Rio Medina, TX; cousins Eric Bippert and Joshua Bippert of Austin, TX; cousins Lee Hinton and Evan Hinton and his wife Amanda of Portales, NM, and his 2nd cousin Gina Farmer, with whom he shared a special bond these past two years and who opened her home to James and his family without restraint and loved us through it. There are also too numerous to count 2nd, 3rd, and 4th cousins on both sides of the family who made such an impact on James and loved him without restraint. He is also survived by a village of wonderful and loving friends who rallied around him, supported him, and were truly his "brothers" and "sisters".

A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, February 16, 2019 at 1pm with the family hosting a lunch afterwards at Wesley House at 1417 S. Ave K, on campus at ENMU. In honor of James and his love of the outdoors, it would be great to see folks dressed comfortably in their camo and outdoor clothes.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: New Mexico Wildlife Federation (advocates for open access to all public BLM lands and conservation efforts - http://nmwildlife.org/); Texas Brigades (provides outdoor educational opportunities for youth- https://www.texasbrigades.org/); Guardian House (provides non-custodial parents help in enforcing visitation agreements and parental education for co-parenting in the best interest of the child-www.guardianhouse.org), or the New Mexico Baptist Children's Home (www.nmbch.com).

Arrangements are under the direction of Wheeler Mortuary of Portales. 575-356-4455,wheelermortuary.net Published in the Eastern New Mexico News on Feb. 10, 2019