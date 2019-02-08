On February 7, 2019, after a lengthy battle with Parkinson's Disease, James Frederick Hart took his infectious laugh and vibrant smile to his next gathering of amigos. With his warm personality and joy for life, he was always the life of the party. He loved the Cardinals baseball team, the Dallas Cowboys and never met a 'pun' he didn't like! He enjoyed a variety of outdoor activities...from tennis to scuba diving to skiing to camping. Travel, board games and Frank Sinatra ranked high among his favorites. He is now playing dominoes with a higher authority and listening to his brother's fish stories.

Jim Hart was born in Des Moines Iowa, October 7, 1932 to Irene and Byron Hart. Jim grew up in Little Rock, AK. He attended Little Rock High School where he excelled in academics and sports, especially basketball. He attended Hendrix College his freshman year on a basketball scholarship. He graduated from the University of Arkansas Law School in 1955. He was a member of Kappa Sigma Fraternity. In 1955 he was admitted to the Arkansas Bar Association, later becoming a member of the Texas (1963) and New Mexico (1967) Bar Associations. In 1960 he was admitted to the U.S. Supreme Court, the U.S. Tax Court and the Military Court of Appeals. He became a member of the Texas Bar in 1963 and the New Mexico Bar in 1967.

In 1956, Jim was commissioned as a First Lieutenant in the U.S.Air Force, serving as a Staff Judge Advocate General for four years. He retired from the Air Force Reserves as a Major.

In 1967 Jim moved to Clovis to practice law in partnership with Lyle Walker and John Laflin. For many years he practiced tax and estate law with friend and associate Max Best.

He carried his strong faith into adulthood as an active and dedicated member of numerous church communities, including serving as an deacon in the Presbyterian Church.

Jim is survived by his wife, Sharon of Clovis, NM, daughter Silky Hart Michero, McKinney, TX (Tom), son Jim Hart, Jr., son Brett Hart, Seattle, WA (Michelle), Nicole Tate Hahn, Clovis, NM, (Richard), Jason Tate, Chandler, AZ (Kari), six grandchildren, Ethan Gallegos, Dalton Hahn, Abilgail Hahn, Dane Tate, Reese Tate, and Isabel Burris, sister-in-law, Gloria Hart, Dallas, TX, and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his parents and brother, Richard M. Hart.

Visitation is scheduled Sunday, February 10, 2019 from 3:00 to 5:00 pm at Muffley Funeral Home. Services will be at 10:00 am, Monday, February 11, 2019 at Central Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Lawn Haven Memorial Gardens with Military honors.

In lieu of flowers donations may be directed to , Memorials Processing, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Jim enjoyed a long life well lived.

