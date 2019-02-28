Jean Beevers (nee Coleman) passed away February 25th in the presence of family at Covenant Specialty Hospital in Lubbock, TX. She was 69 years of age.

Jean immigrated to the United States in the mid 50's with her family. She grew up in Michigan before moving to New Mexico in the early 1970's. Shortly after moving to NM she met and married Larry Dane Beevers, her husband until her death. Jean and Larry enjoyed 45 years of marriage. Their union produced two children Rebecca Jean Beevers and Gordon Jake Beevers. Jean was a wonderful woman, wife, and a great mother. She devoted her life to her family, looking after her children and grandchildren with unparalleled and unending devotion. Her family was paramount to her and came before all else. Jean enjoyed the study of history, science, and the genealogy of her family.

Jean is preceded in death by her parents, Robert Gordon Coleman and Alyce Helen Coleman (nee Brownridge). She is survived by her husband, Larry Beevers of Clovis; two sisters, Sandra Wellman and Lynne Parker; her daughter, Rebecca Locke (nee Beevers) of Clovis; her son, Gordon Beevers and wife Danielle of Clovis; stepsons, Tony Dane Beevers and Larry Dean Beevers. She is further survived by her grandchildren, Montana Locke, Shiann Locke, KyLeigh Beevers, MaKayla Beevers, and Cassandra Beevers along with many nieces and nephews.

Jean is loved and will be missed by all who her life touched.

A small private service with immediate family will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made in Jean's honor to the at http://www.diabetes.org.

