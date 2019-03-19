Jewell Edna (Judy) Eaton, age 76, of Clovis, NM passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at her home after a short illness. She was born on November 18, 1942 in El Paso, TX to the home of Jewell and Edna Blount.

Jewell was married to George Edward Eaton. She cherished their love and their loving family. Jewell was a member of Calvary Baptist Church. She was a volunteer with local court mediation and also involved in fostering dogs for a local pet rescue.

Jewell is survived by her husband, George Eaton; a daughter, Deana (Jay) Neff; 4 sons, Samuel Eaton, Raymond Eaton, Joey Eaton and David Keslar; a sister, Donna (Paul) Motsko of Clovis; a grandson, Michael Neff of Clovis; a granddaughter, Alisa Sandoval of Albuquerque; a great-grandson, Landyn Neff of Ruidoso; and a nephew, Dr. Stephen (Dianza) Motsko of Carmel, IN. She was preceded in death by her parents and a son, Daniel Gene Keslar.

Memorial services will be held at a later date.

In lieu of memorial contributions the family request for donations to be made in Jewell's honor to Cindy's Hope for Precious Paws at greatnonprofits.org.

Services are under the care of Steed Todd Funeral Home, 800 E Manana, Clovis NM 88101 (575) 763-5541. You may sign the online guest registry at www.steedtodd.com. Published in the Eastern New Mexico News on Mar. 20, 2019