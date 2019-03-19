Home

POWERED BY

Services
Steed-Todd Funeral Home
800 E. Manana Blvd
Clovis, NM 88101
(575) 763-5541
Resources
More Obituaries for Jewell Eaton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jewell Edna "Judy" (Blount) Eaton


1942 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Jewell Edna "Judy" (Blount) Eaton Obituary
Jewell Edna (Judy) Eaton, age 76, of Clovis, NM passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at her home after a short illness. She was born on November 18, 1942 in El Paso, TX to the home of Jewell and Edna Blount.
Jewell was married to George Edward Eaton. She cherished their love and their loving family. Jewell was a member of Calvary Baptist Church. She was a volunteer with local court mediation and also involved in fostering dogs for a local pet rescue.
Jewell is survived by her husband, George Eaton; a daughter, Deana (Jay) Neff; 4 sons, Samuel Eaton, Raymond Eaton, Joey Eaton and David Keslar; a sister, Donna (Paul) Motsko of Clovis; a grandson, Michael Neff of Clovis; a granddaughter, Alisa Sandoval of Albuquerque; a great-grandson, Landyn Neff of Ruidoso; and a nephew, Dr. Stephen (Dianza) Motsko of Carmel, IN. She was preceded in death by her parents and a son, Daniel Gene Keslar.
Memorial services will be held at a later date.
In lieu of memorial contributions the family request for donations to be made in Jewell's honor to Cindy's Hope for Precious Paws at greatnonprofits.org.
Services are under the care of Steed Todd Funeral Home, 800 E Manana, Clovis NM 88101 (575) 763-5541. You may sign the online guest registry at www.steedtodd.com.
Published in the Eastern New Mexico News on Mar. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Steed-Todd Funeral Home
Download Now