Joyce Ione (Vick) Dyer, a resident of Seymour, Texas for a number of years, died peacefully in her sleep on Friday, March 15th, at Seymour Hospital in Seymour, Texas.

Joyce was born on June 11, 1926 to Hughie Arthur and Venie Opal (Harris) Vick in Noodle, Texas. When she was around 12 years of age, her family relocated to Littlefield, Texas, where she attended school and graduated high school in 1944. After high school, she attended Draughon's Business School in Lubbock, Texas, and later worked as a secretary. During this time, she met Floyd Travis Dyer and they were married on April 6, 1946 in Littlefield.

Throughout the years, Joyce and Travis resided in the communities of Edmonson, Kress, Bovina, Clovis (New Mexico), and Circleback, Texas, before finally settling in Seymour. She was active in her church community as well; working as a Sunday School teacher, Junior Devotion Leader, Women's Missionary Union member, and in any other capacity that she could serve. She truly had a desire to lead people to Jesus Christ. While in Bovina, she served as President of the Bovina Women's Study Club and as a Girl Scout Leader. In Clovis, alongside other members of her church, she helped teach English to Laotian refugees who had come to the community. In January 2019, Joyce became an official member of the Daughters of the American Revolution.

Joyce loved her family and always was there to offer help in any way. She loved to bake, crochet, quilt, and read books. People will always remember her smile, positive outlook, and willingness to face any task.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Hughie Arthur and Venie Vick; one brother, Jackie Gene Vick; a granddaughter, Rebekah Gayle Rose; and her husband, Floyd Travis Dyer. She is survived by her four children: Don Dyer of Muleshoe, TX; Ron Dyer and his wife, Candy, of Georgetown, TX; Brenda Dyer Bentley and her husband, Charles, of Palmer, TX; and Linda Dyer Rose and her husband, Dr. John Rose, of Seymour, TX. In addition, she had nine grandchildren, fourteen great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild.

Visitation will be Friday, March 22nd, from 6:00 to 7:00 pm at Archer Funeral Home. Graveside service will be Saturday, March 23rd, at 10:00 am in Littlefield, TX at the Littlefield Memorial Cemetery with Rev. Benny Baker officiating under the direction of Archer Funeral Home, Seymour, Texas.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the American . Published in the Eastern New Mexico News on Mar. 20, 2019