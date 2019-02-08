Church Service for Karl Julius "Smokey" Gast, age 93, of Farwell, Texas, is scheduled for 2:00 PM, Saturday, February 9, 2019 at St. John Lutheran Church in Lariat, Texas with David Symm of Lariat officiating. Burial will be in Sunset Terrace Memorial Cemetery in Farwell, Texas.

Karl died Friday, February 8, 2019 in Farwell. He was born October 7, 1925 in Coral Township, Illinois to Karl Herbert and Hedwig (Bolte) Gast. He married Dorothy Mae Schooling in Clovis, New Mexico in 1948. After Dorothy passed away, Karl married Clara Gonser.

Karl served in the U.S. Navy during World War II. He was an automobile mechanic for many years. He is preceded in death by his first wife, Dorothy; his second wife, Clara; his son Pecos Gast; his parents; two brothers; two sisters; and his very dear friend Gereta.

Karl is survived by his daughter, Jackie Walker and her husband, Holly Fly of Wildorado, Texas; his daughter-in-law; Janis Gast of Farwell, Texas; four grandchildren, Jana Vogler and her husband, Dwayne of Wildorado, Texas, Jodi Walker of The Woodlands, Texas, Kacey Archer and her husband, Isiah of Lubbock, Texas and Tyrel Gast and his wife, Shannon of Lubbock, Texas; three great-grandchildren, Jared Vogler of Lubbock, Texas, D.J. Vogler of Amarillo, Texas and Jaxon Young of Lubbock, Texas; one great-great-granddaughter, Paisley Vogler; and numerous nieces and nephews.

The family wishes to extend a heartfelt thanks to Maria Guerrero, the angel caregiver God sent us; Bluebonnet Home Health and Hospice Team; Mary Lee and Robert Mitzelfelt; and the loving community of Farwell that allowed us to keep Smokey at home till the end. Memorials may be sent to St. John Lutheran Church, Braille Work Center, 725 CR DD, Farwell, Texas, 79325; Farwell Volunteer Fire Department, 306 1st Street, Farwell, Texas, 79325; or Farwell ISD Scholarship Fund, PO Box F, Farwell, Texas, 79325. Online condolences may be made at www.ellisfuneralhomes.com. Published in the Eastern New Mexico News on Feb. 10, 2019