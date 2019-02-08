Home

Muffley Funeral Home Inc. - Clovis
1430 Thornton
Clovis, NM 88101
575-762-4435
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
1:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Muffley Funeral Home Inc. - Clovis
1430 Thornton
Clovis, NM 88101
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
2:00 PM
The Chapel
1500 Thornton Street
Clovis, NM
View Map
Manuel Felix Sandoval Obituary
Manuel Felix Sandoval, 86, of Clovis, NM died Wednesday, February 6, 2019 at his home. A visitation will be held from 1:00 pm to 7:00 pm Friday, February 8, 2019 at Muffley Funeral Home, 1430 Thornton, Clovis. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm, Saturday, February 9, 2019 at The Chapel, 1500 Thornton Street, Clovis, NM, with Deacon Steve Garcia officiating.
Manuel was born March 6, 1932 in Clovis, NM to Antonio Sandoval and Serapia Sena Sandoval. He married Anny Salazar. Manuel work for AT&SF Rail Road where he retired after 40 years of service. He enjoyed watching TV and cleaning his yard.
Survivors include: his son; Tommy Sandoval of Clovis, NM, four daughters; Mary Jane Roybal of Clovis, NM, Sally Sandoval of Clovis, NM, Beatrice Gutierrez of Arkansas, and Trene Arce of Clovis, NM, 11 grandchildren, 28 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild. He was preceded his parents; Antonio and Serapia Sandoval, wife; Anny one daughter; Virginia Sandoval, two sons; Manuel Sandoval, Gene Sandoval, three brothers; Albert Sandoval, William Sandoval, Jimmy Sandoval, two sisters; Tillie Bentancourt, and Felipa Duran.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Muffley Funeral Home and High Plains Crematory, 575-762-4435. www.muffleyfuneralhome.com
Published in the Eastern New Mexico News on Feb. 10, 2019
