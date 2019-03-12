Home

Muffley Funeral Home Inc. - Clovis
1430 Thornton
Clovis, NM 88101
575-762-4435
Margaret Eloise (Adams) Edwards


1941 - 2019
Margaret Eloise (Adams) Edwards Obituary
Margaret Eloise Edwards, 77, of Clovis, NM died Friday, March 8, 2019 at Retirement Ranch. A memorial service will be held at 1:00 pm, Saturday, March 16, 2019 at The Chapel, 1500 Thornton, Clovis.
Eloise was born August 28, 1941 in Tucumcari, NM to Ben Adams and Ola Dekle Adams. She married Ron Edwards June 25, 1967 in Covis, NM. Eloise worked as the Red Cross Director. She taught CPR, First Aid Classes, and babysitting classes. In 2004 she was awarded the Key to the City by the City Commission for her contribution to the City of Clovis. The Clovis Board of Realtors honored her with the 2004 Citizen of the Year Award. She was a member of the Eagles 3245 and BPO Does, 1244.
Survivors include: her husband; Ron Edwards, two daughters; Lyn McGee of Amarillo, TX and Paula (Howard) Manasco of Clovis, NM, a son; Wayne Edwards of Cedar Rapids, IA, six grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, a brother; Leonard Adams of Carrollton, TX, and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; Paul and Ola Yates, and Ben Adams, brother; Ralph Adams, and sister; Karen Green (Shayotovich).
Arrangements have been entrusted to Muffley Funeral Home, 575-762-4435, www.muffleyfuneralhome.com
Published in the Eastern New Mexico News on Mar. 13, 2019
