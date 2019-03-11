Mary "Pearl" (Edwards) Glidewell was born on October 15, 1920 in the community of Ruth, south of Broadview, New Mexico to the home of Murray and Ima Edwards. Pearl passed away peacefully on March 9, 2019 in Clovis, NM at the age of 98.

Pearl married James Cecil Glidewell in 1939. She worked for First Federal Savings and Loan in Clovis for 15 years before moving to Scottsdale, Arizona to help care for her daughter. Pearl returned to Clovis in 2007.

Pearl is preceded in death by her husband, Cecil Glidewell; a daughter, Sharon Roberts; her parents, Murray and Ima Edwards; a sister, Zelda Leavelle; two brothers, Clifton Edwards and Murray Edwards.

She is survived by her granddaughter, Tracey (Andrew) Grady; her grandson, Brian (Tracy) Roberts; her sister, June Locknane; two great-granddaughters, Kennedy and Shelby and numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 from 11:00am to 7:00pm at Steed Todd Funeral Home. Memorial services are on Wednesday, March 13, 2019, 11:00am at Parkland Baptist Church with Pastor Wayne Boydstun officiating. Burial will follow at Lawn Haven Memorial Garden Cemetery.

Services are under the care of Steed Todd Funeral Home, 800 E Manana, Clovis NM 88101 (575) 763-5541. You may sign the online guest registry at www.steedtodd.com. Published in the Eastern New Mexico News on Mar. 13, 2019