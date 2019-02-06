|
Melvin (Mel) Leonard Hillesheim, born February 17, 1933, Brown County town of Sleepy Eye, Minnesota; died February 1, 2019, son of Joseph and Veronica (Rathman) Hillesheim (both deceased), Rosella (Hoffman) Hillesheim (Stepmother, also deceased) and sister Dolores.
Melvin is survived by wife of 60 yrs., Mildred Dummer Hillesheim; children, Mark and Vicki of New York, Maria and Melvin Jensen of Peoria, Az. Grandchildren Kelsy, Sarah and Hanna of New York; sisters, Lorraine, Marianne and Brother Martin all of Minnesota.
Mel served from 1954-1956 in the U.S. Army as a Tank Commander. Melvin was a Purchasing Agent for Heath Farm Equipment and later became an entrepreneur owning several restaurants, businesses plus real estate investments in New Mexico and California.
A memorial mass was held in Sun City, AZ. Condolences and words of comfort may be shared at www.menkefuneralhome.com
Published in the Eastern New Mexico News on Feb. 10, 2019