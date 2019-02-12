Rose Marie Wall, 85, of Lubbock passed away on Saturday, February 9, 2019, in Lubbock. A graveside service will be held 10:00 A.M. Saturday, February 16, 2019, at Plainview Memorial Park with Tom Heath officiating. A Memorial service will be held at 12:00 P.M. Saturday, February 16, 2019, at Bacon Heights Baptist Church in Lubbock with Truman Johnson officiating. Arrangements are under the care of Kornerstone Funeral Directors of Plainview.

A visitation will be held Friday evening from 6:00-8:00 P.M. at Bacon Heights Baptist Church in Lubbock, TX.

Rose was born on June 10, 1933, in Bard, NM to Everette and Annie Bell (Liles) Blandford. She grew up in Bard and San Jon, NM and later moved to Portales to go to school. She graduated from Eastern New Mexico University with a degree in education. She married Laverne Jerry Wall on February 12, 1954, in Portales, NM. She was a teacher's aide, kept children in her home and was a seamstress for many years. She loved gardening, reading, crocheting and being a member of a RV Club. She moved to Lubbock from Portales in 1998 and was a member of Bacon Heights Baptist Church.

She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband and two sisters.

Rose is survived by her daughter, Diana Pape and husband Phillip of Red Oak, Texas; her son, Bruce Wall and wife Sue of Colorado Springs, CO; five grandchildren and six great grandchildren.

Memorial contributions may be sent to or the . Published in the Eastern New Mexico News on Feb. 13, 2019