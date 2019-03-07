Home

Willie Angel Bachicha


1952 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Willie Angel Bachicha Obituary
A rosary for Willie Angel Bachicha will be recited at 7:00 PM on Sunday, March 10, 2019 at St. Helen Catholic Church and the Mass of the Resurrection will be at 10:00 AM on Monday at St. Helen Catholic Church in Portales, NM with Father Francisco Carbajal officiating. Burial will follow in the Portales Cemetery with Mark Valadez, Isidro Sanchez Jr., Teofilo Rodriguez Jr., Danny Bachicha, Jonathon Conrad, Delbert Duran Jr., Patrick Vigil Jr., and Tony Pena Jr. serving as pallbearers. Honorary Pallbearers are all his nephews and nieces.
Willie Bachicha passed away on March 3, 2019 in Albuquerque. Willie was born in Portales on October 17, 1952 to the home of Julia (Baca) and Alfredo Bachicha. Willie leaves us with two children Morgan Bachicha of Florida and Lucas Bachicha of Albuquerque. Willie was one of 14 brothers and sisters. Veronica Pena (Tony, deceased), Inez Rodriguez (Teofilo), Rita Sanchez (Isidro), Danny Bachicha, Patty Salazar, Manuel Bachicha, Mary Ann Bachicha (deceased), Phillip Bachicha, Kathy Vigil, Becky Duran (Delbert) Joseph Bachicha, Lucy Conrad (Kelly), Chris Bachicha, and Michael Bachicha (Rhonda). Willie graduated from Portales High School in 1970, he then graduated from ENMU with BA in 1975. He worked as an assistant Financial Aid Director for many years at ENMU and went on to be the Financial Aid Director at Santa Fe Community College before retiring. Willie played baseball for Portales High School, he also enjoyed playing racquetball and other sports during his off time. Willie was a extensive Dallas Cowboy fan and enjoyed watching all sports. Willie loved his children and was a devout catholic. He had many nephews and nieces.
Thank you from the Bachicha's, we appreciate all your kind words, prayers and gifts.
Arrangements are under the direction of Wheeler Mortuary of Portales. 575-356-4455,wheelermortuary.net
Published in the Eastern New Mexico News on Mar. 10, 2019
