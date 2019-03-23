Bertha Boland, nee Konys, 90, Washington, fortified with the Sacraments of the Holy Mother Church, passed away Tuesday, March 19, 2019, at her home.



Bertha, daughter of the late Stanley Konys and wife Bertha, nee Mills, was born Jan. 24, 1929, in Washington. On Sept. 25, 1948, she married Harry "Lefty" Boland, at St. Francis Borgia Church, and together they raised their three children.



Bertha's passionate love of her faith, family and friends were her primary focus in life. This included her love of creation and animals, most especially their beloved family dog, Blondie. She also had a passion for learning and creating, which led to many other interests, including cooking, writing, reading and painting. She became good at anything she decided to do. Early in Bertha's career, she worked at K.D.K. Shoe and Garment Factory, was a licensed broker at Century 21 Realtors, and later was the secretary and owner of Washington Electric, until she retired. She also was the spiritual matriarch of the family, and will be sadly missed.



She is survived by her beloved husband of 70 years, Harry "Lefty" Boland; children, Linda Boland, Kirksville, Nancy Boland, Columbia, and David Boland and wife Donna, Washington; sisters, Elizabeth Terschluse-Hilton and Jeanette Konys, both of New Haven; grandchildren, Scott Boland, Stanley Boland, Skylar Boland, Jennifer Frederick, Shelly Boland, Alfredo Saenz Jr., Francisco Saenz and Anna Maria Genotti; and greatgrandchildren, Ethan, Dylan and Austin Boland, Grant and Lucas Boland, Ryleigh and Audrey Frederick, Sophia and Rosalie Saenz.



Bertha was preceded in death by her parents, Stanley and Bertha Konys, and two brothers, Stanley Konys Jr. and Frank Konys.



Visitation was held Thursday, March 21, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Miller Funeral Home, Washington.



A funeral Mass was held Friday, March 22, at 10 a.m. at St. Ann's Catholic Church, Clover Bottom, with the Rev. Matt Cheruparambil officiating.



Memorials may be made to St. Ann's Catholic Church.



Arrangements were in care of Miller Funeral Home, Washington. Published in The Missourian on Mar. 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary