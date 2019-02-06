Betty Mae Ambrecht, nee Letcher, 85, Washington, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2019.



Betty was born May 31, 1933, in St. Louis, to Raymond A. Letcher and wife Edna C., nee Valdejo. Betty attended Cleveland High School in St. Louis. She was united in holy matrimony to James Edward Ambrecht May 19, 1951, and the marriage was blessed with three sons. The couple made their home in St. Louis, and later moved to Beaufort in 1979. After her husband's passing, Betty moved to Washington in 2004. She enjoyed a successful career as a secretary at Bull Moose Tube Company in Gerald for 15 years, until her retirement in 1996.



Betty enjoyed a variety of interests throughout her life, and would try her hand at most anything from needlepoint and painting to trapshooting and water skiing. She enjoyed gardening, knitting, photography, solving word puzzles and playing word games with others. Betty also held a pilot's license, enjoyed riding her motorcycle and was an avid reader. She was a member of Leslie Baptist Church and hosted worship services in her home after the church closed.



Betty is survived by two sons, Daniel Ambrecht and wife Connie, Las Vegas, Nev., and Matthew Ambrecht and wife Mary, Imperial; six grandchildren, Becky Shock (John), Adam Ambrecht (Heather), Abby Ambrecht-Green (Jared Green), Ashley Ambrecht (Will Brown), Lucas Ambrecht and Samson Ambrecht; seven great-grandchildren, Rachel and Jordan Shock, Venice and Indigo Ambrecht, Adrian Green, Sophia Brown and Samson Ambrecht; other relatives and many friends.



She was preceded in death by her husband; one son, Michael Ambrecht; and her parents.



Funeral services were held Saturday, Feb. 2, at 1 p.m. at Oltmann Funeral Home, Washington, with the Rev. Chuck Tedrow officiating.



Burial followed in St. Paul United Church of Christ Cemetery, Gerald.



Memorial donations may be made to the donor's choice of organization.



The Ambrecht family was served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Washington. Published in The Missourian on Feb. 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary