A funeral service for Billy Clyde Downey, 23, St. Clair, was held Monday, March 25, at 6 p.m. at Midlawn Funeral Home, Union.
Visitation was Monday from 4 p.m. until the time of the service, at the funeral home.
Mr. Downey died Wednesday, March 20, 2019, at his home.
He is survived by his parents, William and Elaine Downey, St. Clair; three brothers, Robert Downey, Travis Downey and wife Bridget, and Nicholas Downey, all of St. Clair; one sister, Emily Downey, St. Clair; his grandmother, Ada Brooks, Leadwood; other relatives and many friends.
The family was served by Midlawn Funeral Home, Unon.
Published in The Missourian on Mar. 27, 2019
