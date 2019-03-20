Home

BOPP CHAPEL
10610 MANCHESTER RD
Kirkwood, MO 63122
(314) 965-7680
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
9:00 AM
St. Peter Catholic Church
243 W. Argonne Drive
Kirkwood, MO
Rosary
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
9:45 AM
St. Peter Catholic Church
243 W. Argonne Drive
Kirkwood, MO
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Peter Catholic Church
243 W. Argonne Drive
Kirkwood, MO
Billy R. Boyd, 86, Washington, passed away peacefully Monday, March 11, 2019.

Billy was born May 27, 1932, in Blytheville, Ark. He attended the University of Arkansas, where he played football for four years, and met his wife, Betty Ann, nee Prall. After college, Billy served for two years in the U.S. Army, and married Betty Ann shortly after leaving the service. He earned a master's degree in business administration from Washington University in St. Louis, and was a chartered financial analyst. Billy worked in financial services for nearly 60 years. He also hosted a weekly investment radio show in Washington, while working at Steamboat Financial, from where he retired in May 2018.

He was preceded in death by Betty Ann, his wife of over 40 years, who passed away in 1997, and his parents.

Billy is survived by two sons, Ken (Patty) and Doug (Sandra), and five grandchildren. He also is survived by his wife, Carol (Hansel); two stepsons, Jeff (Mary) and Tim (Shari) Blanner; and 12 additional grandchildren.

Visitation will be held at 9 a.m. Saturday, March 23, at St. Peter Catholic Church, 243 W. Argonne Drive, Kirkwood, MO 63122, followed by the rosary at 9:45 a.m. and a Mass of Christian burial at 10 a.m.

A private burial will be held at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis, Monday, March 25.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the , https://www.cancer.org/involved/donate/mem-orial-giving.html.

The Boyd family is being served by Bopp Chapel, Kirkwood, boppchapel.com.
Published in The Missourian on Mar. 20, 2019
