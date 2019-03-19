Home

A funeral service for Brenda Cornwell, nee Bradish, 67, St. Clair, will be Saturday, March 23, at 2 p.m. at St. Clair Southern Baptist Church, St. Clair.
A graveside service will be Saturday, March 30, at East Prairie Cemetery, East Prairie.
A memorial visitation will be Saturday, March 23, from noon until the time of the service, at the church.
Mrs. Cornwell died Friday, March 8, 2019.
She is survived by two daughters, Tonya Brown and Monica Coffin, both of Sikeston, other relatives and many friends.
The family is being served by Midlawn Funeral Home, Union.
Published in The Missourian on Mar. 19, 2019
