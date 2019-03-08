|
|
|
A visitation for Brian Barnes, 54, formerly of Villa Ridge, was held Thursday, March 7, from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Bell Funeral Home, Pacific.
Mr. Barnes died Monday, March 3, 2019 at his home in Iowa in the company of his family.
He is survived by his mother, Wilma Barnes, nee Jackson, Pacific; his brother, Kevin Barnes and wife Terri, Pacific; his sister, Tori Barnes-Brus and husband Andy, Pacific; other relatives and many friends.
The family was served by Bell Funeral Home, Pacific.
Published in The Missourian on Mar. 8, 2019
