Carol Ann Jett, nee Williams, 78, Villa Ridge, passed away Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019.



Carol was born Aug. 29, 1940, daughter of the late Tony Williams and wife Lillian, nee DeClue.



She is survived by two sons, Timothy Sappington and wife Teresa, Gray Summit, and Loran Gurnow, Villa Ridge; three daughters LeAnn Smreker, Washington, Lela Tulley and fiance Doug Nieder, Union, and Toni Wyatt, St. Clair; two sisters, Jo Stephenson, Union, and Jerri Smith, Buffalo; brothers-in-law, Leslie Jett and wife Marie, Union, and Mike Jett; sisters-in-law, Barbara Rowley, Joyce Jett, both of Union, Margaret Jett, Washington, Pamela Janssen and husband Keith, Beaufort, and Tina Jett, Pacific; 19 grandchildren; 27 greatgrandchildren; nieces; nephews; other relatives and many friends.



Carol was preceded in death by her husband of 42 years, Donald Edward Jett; one son, Donald Edward Jett Jr. (DJ); parents Tony and Lillian, nee DeClue, Williams; sister, Joyce Carson, Covington, Ga.; son-in-law, James Wyatt; father- and mother-in-law, Ervin and Wanda, nee Bruns, Jett; and brothers-in-law, Kenneth, Daniel, James, John, Robert, William Jett, and Larry Rowley.



She was a graduate of Pacific High School and a homemaker. Carol often traveled to pursue her passion of antique collecting, and she and her husband, Don, operated a shop for many years buying and selling antiques.



Carol will be remembered for her love and dedication to her family and friends, always putting the needs of others before her own.



Carol was an organ donor and her remains have been cremated. A memorial service is pending.



In lieu of flowers, memorials to Autumn Hill State School, Union, in the name of her late son, Donald Edward Jett Jr. (DJ), are preferred. Published in The Missourian on Feb. 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary