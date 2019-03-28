Home

Carolyn J. Collins


1931 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Carolyn J. Collins Obituary
Carolyn Joy Collins, nee Lack, 87, Jonesburg, passed away Saturday, March 23, 2019, at her home.

Joy, formerly employed in electronic assembly, was born July 25, 1931, in Piggott, Ark., the daughter of Floyd Lack and wife Clara. She enjoyed sewing, especially making curtains and valances for her home, and accumulated a great collection of chickens and roosters for decoration. Joy will be dearly missed by all who knew her.

She is survived by her beloved husband, Kenneth Dwight Collins, Jonesburg; three sons, Mark (Mary) Collins, Foristell, Grant (Rose) Collins, St. Ann, and Mitchell (Jennifer) Collins, Jonesburg; two sisters, Joan Brydon, Florida state, and Janice Clouse, Farmington; seven grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

Joy was preceded in death by her father, Floyd Lack; mother, Clara Lack; and two brothers, Donald Lack and Udel Lack.

Services and interment will be private.

The family is being served by Pitman Funeral Home, Warrenton.
Published in The Missourian on Mar. 28, 2019
