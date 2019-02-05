|
A funeral service for Claudette Patterson, nee Irvin, 85, Robertsville, was held Monday, Feb. 4, at 2 p.m. at Midlawn Funeral Home, Union.
Interment was in Midlawn Memorial Gardens, Union.
Visitation was Monday, from noon until the time of the service, at the funeral home.
Mrs. Patterson died Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, in Sullivan.
She is survived by two sons, Rick Patterson and wife Claudine, Martin, Tenn., and David Patterson and wife Mary, Lonedell; one daughter, Allison Barnwell and husband David, Gerald; other relatives and many friends.
The family was served by Midlawn Funeral Home, Union.
Published in The Missourian on Feb. 5, 2019
