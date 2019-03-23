Home

Oltmann Funeral Home
508 East 14th Street
Washington, MO 63090
(636) 239-9600
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Oltmann Funeral Home
508 East 14th Street
Washington, MO 63090
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Oltmann Funeral Home
508 East 14th Street
Washington, MO 63090
Daniel R. Duffer Obituary
Daniel "Danny" Ray Duffer, 63, Washington, passed away Wednesday, March 20, 2019.

Danny was born at home in Fredericktown Oct. 12, 1955, to Howard Duffer and wife Barbara, nee Lunsford. Danny was united in marriage to Sheryl Grob Nov. 23, 1974, and the couple welcomed four children to this marriage. Matthew Duffer was born Nov. 18, 1982, and passed away Nov. 25, 1982. The couple then welcomed twin girls, Sarah and Cindy, May 5, 1984, and then Elizabeth Ann, Aug. 5, 1987. Danny was employed as a welder for over 40 years at Pauwels (WEG) Transformers in Washington. He retired Aug. 13, 2018, due to the progression of his cancer. Danny enjoyed life and his family more than anything. In his spare time, he enjoyed riding motorcycles, working on vehicles, fishing and building projects. He especially loved playing with his 10 grandchildren and spending time with his wife and daughters.

Danny was diagnosed with Glioblastoma Multiforme Grade 4 Feb. 10, 2017. After 25 months and 10 days of numerous rounds of chemotherapy and radiation, and countless doctor appointments, he lost his fight against this awful disease. Danny fought hard and never gave up, despite the hardship. He was, and always will be loved and greatly missed by all who knew him.

He was preceded in death by his father, Howard Duffer; his son, Matthew Daniel Duffer; grandson, Jonathon Hennecke; one sister, Beverly Krattli; two nephews, Jimmy and David Hatfield; and his mother- and father-in-law, Shirley and Kenneth Grob.

Danny is survived by his wife, Sheryl Duffer, Washington; three daughters, Sarah Hennecke and husband Nathan, Cindy Flagg and husband Nathan, and Liz Duffer, all of Union; 10 grandchildren, Lillian, Lucas and Mason Schwoeppe, Makenna and Logan Flagg, Warren Duffer, Benjamin Duffer-Brune, Mylah, Ryah and Elainah Hennecke; his mother, Barbara Duffer, Union; two sisters, Donna Grantham and husband Bill, Kansas state, and Ruth Schwentker and husband Dwayne, Union; three brothers, David Duffer and wife Debbie, Illinois state, Mike Duffer and wife Shirley, Union, and Bob Duffer and wife Kelly, Beaufort; one brother-in-law, David Krattli, Villa Ridge; nieces; nephews; cousins; other relatives and many friends.

Visitation for Danny Duffer was scheduled for Friday, March 22, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Oltmann Funeral Home, Washington.

A funeral service will be held Saturday, March 23, at 11 a.m. at the funeral home.

Burial will be private.

Memorials may be given to the Glioblastoma Foundation. The Duffer family is being served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Washington.
Published in The Missourian on Mar. 23, 2019
