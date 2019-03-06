David Nathaniel Bartley III, 47, Arnold, departed this life Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019, at his home.



David was born Dec. 17, 1971, in Town & Country, the son of David Nathaniel Bartley Jr. and wife Robin Lee, nee Ward. On Oct. 15, 2005, he was united in marriage to Tanya Marie Heuett, and they were blessed with five children.



During his working career, he was employed by Stevens Van Lines in Saginaw, Mich., and various other trucking companies as an over-the-road driver, since he was 17 years old. David was a true outdoorsman at heart who loved tromping creeks for arrowheads and fish fossils, as well as hunting for treasure with a metal detector. He loved animals of all kinds, especially snakes. He also loved sweets, like chocolate and ice cream. David was an avid reader who loved to gain knowledge about anything he couldn't get his hands on. What meant most to him was time spent with his family. The love they shared and many precious memories they created will forever live on in their hearts.



David is survived by his wife, Tanya Bartley, Arnold; his parents, David Jr. and Robin Bartley, Pacific; five children, Sammy Elwell and wife Amy Camp, St. Louis, Demi Fink and husband Michael, Dittmer, Ayla Ashcroft, Newberg, Ore., Baylie Bartley and Rylie Bartley, both of Arnold; two grandchildren, Riley Grossgloss and Nova Fink, both of Dittmer; one sister, Laura Pfeffer and husband Greg, Arnold; his parents-in-law, Jerry Heuett and wife Yuli, Jakarta, Indonesia, and Connie Davenny, Peoria, Ariz.; his special cousins, Savannah Bartley and Canaan Bartley; his brother-in-law, Brian Heuett, Glendale, Ariz.; aunts; uncles; nieces; nephews; great-nieces and -nephews; cousins; and many friends.



He was preceded in death by his grandparents, David Bartley Sr., Virginia Bartley, Robert Ward and Ruth Ward, and one grandchild, Nikolai Fink.



A kind and loving son, son-in-law, husband, father, father-in-law, grandfather, brother, brother-in-law, nephew, uncle, great-uncle, special cousin and treasured friend, he will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by all who knew and loved him.



A celebration of life will take place from noon to 5 p.m., Sunday, March 10, at 8752 State Road Y, Dittmer, MO 63023.



Memorials may be made to the family.



The family of David Nathaniel Bartley III entrusts the care of their loved one to Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair.