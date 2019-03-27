Deloris Faye Ealer, nee Flora, 77, St. Clair, departed this life Friday, March 22, 2019, in Washington, surrounded by the love of her family.



Deloris was born March 17, 1942, in Sullivan, the daughter of Clyde Shelby Flora and wife Bertha Mae, nee Shadrick. On July 23, 1960, she was united in marriage to Joseph Charles Ealer Jr., and one daughter came to bless this union.



Deloris was a Christian and longtime member of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in St. Clair. She made caring for her home and family her career in life, and she never tired of her job. She always made holidays a special time, and she loved to put up the seasonal decorations. Working in her yard and feeding the hummingbirds were other favorite pastimes. She enjoyed going shopping with Connie and Kayla, and spending time with all her family. Above all else, she lived for the time she spent with her precious great-granddaughters, and many wonderful memories were created.



Deloris is survived by her daughter, Connie Cox and husband Donnie, St. Clair; one granddaughter, Kayla Pope and husband Steve, Eureka; two great-granddaughters, Natalee and Kinslee Pope, both of Eureka; two brothers, Gordon Flora and wife Rose, Leasburg, and Darrell Flora Sr., Bonne Terre; three sisters, Phyllis Stahlman and husband Glen, St. Clair, Darlene Davis, Sullivan, and Carole Roloff and husband Robert, Washington; her siblings-in-law, Gerry Flora (wife of the late Lloyd Flora), and Jim Ealer and wife Lois, all of St. Clair; nieces; nephews; great- and great-great-nieces and -nephews; cousins; and many friends.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Joe Ealer Jr.; her parents, Clyde and Bertha Flora; one brother, Lloyd Flora; and two sisters-in-law, Mary Ogden and Cheryl Flora.



Visitation was held after 2 p.m. Sunday, March 24, at Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair.



Funeral services were held at 10 a.m. Monday, March 25, at the funeral home, with the Rev. John Pursley officiating.



A private inurnment will take place at a later date at Holy Trinity Columbarium, St. Clair.



Memorials may be made to Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, St. Clair.



Published in The Missourian on Mar. 27, 2019