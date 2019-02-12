Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Edward Gerling
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edward Gerling

Obituary Flowers

Edward Gerling Obituary
A funeral service for Edward Gerling, 88, New Haven, will be Saturday, Feb. 16, at 10 a.m. at Church of the Nazarene, Union.
Burial will be in St. Peter's Cemetery, New Haven.
Visitation will be Friday, Feb. 15, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the church.
Mr. Gerling died Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019.
He is survived by one son, Jonathan Gerling and wife Terri, Ironton; two daughters, Letha Misener, Rosebud, and Lila Bliss, Union; other relatives and many friends.
The family is being served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.
Published in The Missourian on Feb. 12, 2019
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.