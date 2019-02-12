|
|
|
A funeral service for Edward Gerling, 88, New Haven, will be Saturday, Feb. 16, at 10 a.m. at Church of the Nazarene, Union.
Burial will be in St. Peter's Cemetery, New Haven.
Visitation will be Friday, Feb. 15, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the church.
Mr. Gerling died Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019.
He is survived by one son, Jonathan Gerling and wife Terri, Ironton; two daughters, Letha Misener, Rosebud, and Lila Bliss, Union; other relatives and many friends.
The family is being served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.
Published in The Missourian on Feb. 12, 2019
Read More